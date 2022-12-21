Ukrainian Armed Forces establish fire control over enemy on left bank of Dnipro river in Kherson region - Joint Operations Centre "South"

Russian army is nervous and looking for places of deployment in South, and this undermines its morale.

This was stated by the Head of the Security and Defense Forces Press Center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of "Espresso" TV channel. She said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are establishing fire control over the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russians have had reasons to panic since 2014, because they invaded foreign territory and are trying to settle down. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are looking for ways to expel the enemy from Ukrainian territory and return Ukraine to its native borders of 1991. The occupants are trying to equip various defense lines and this is their usual practice," noted Humeniuk.

According to the Head of the Security and Defense Forces Press Center of the "South" JFO, the enemy is trying to pull its forces and supplies as far as possible from the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which they are establishing on the left bank of the Dnipro.

"The reach of Ukrainian artillery already allows us to keep the enemy at rest on large territories and destroy its logistics. In particular, it ensures that the enemy has no supply and no peace, and this is a branching of its efforts. Such our tactics proved to be positive on the right bank of the Dnipro during the liberation and has results on the left bank. The enemy is nervous and looking for places to deploy, and this undermines their moral," added Humeniuk.