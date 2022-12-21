ENG
Russians forcibly "expelled" residents of hospital in Zaporizhzhia region to accommodate wounded occupants - General Staff

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces released information about behavior of Russian troops in occupied territories. 

"The occupants set up a field hospital in Novobohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia region. In Novotroyitske, Kherson region, Russian invaders re-equipped the local hospital to treat their wounded. Sick local residents were forcibly "discharged". The occupants intensified counterintelligence activities in this settlement. All this indicates significant enemy losses," the statement reads.

