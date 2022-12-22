Russians will try to deport 1620 children from occupied territories under pretext of a holiday trip to Moscow, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

Occupants are trying to gather children to take them to Russia allegedly for New Year holidays.

"Rashists are gathering 1620 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to take them to Russia. Traditionally, the enemy hides behind "sweet" propaganda: children will allegedly be taken to Moscow for the New Year holidays," Fedorov wrote.

The Mayor of Melitopol urges parents not to hand over their children to Russian invaders.

"The enemy has repeatedly shown that Russia needs them either for propaganda or as a "human shield". Therefore, it is unknown whether the children will return home," he said.

Fedorov recalled how in September, children from Enerhodar, Kamianka-Dniprovska and other occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region were taken to Crimea and Russia by rashists, first for a week, and then detained for 2 months.