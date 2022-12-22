Last day, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in area of 16 settlements, - General Staff

Continuing the aggression, during the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 15 air strikes, including on civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, the enemy launched 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, and Chervonopivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, New York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

At the same time, in the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the Zarutsky, in the Sumy region, with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Cherniakiv, Chuhunivka, and Ambarne settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by tank and artillery shelling.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on field airfield near Kakhovka, where there were 30 pieces of equipment, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region came under fire.

In the Lymanskyi direction, shelling was recorded near Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Mayorsk, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region.

Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region were affected by fire in the Avdiivka region.

Read more: Enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the settlement of Chervonohrihorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Kherson were hit by rocket and barrel artillery fire.