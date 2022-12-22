Yesterday, our defenders shot down enemy UAV of "Forpost" type and two more - of "Lancet-3" type, - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy UAV of the "Forpost" type and two more - of the "Lancet-3" type.

At the same time, Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hit three control points and two areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated," the message reads.

