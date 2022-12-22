Kremlin will not have time to significantly increase size of army while war in Ukraine continues, - ISW

It is very unlikely that the Kremlin will form such a large conventional force in the time frame relevant to Russia’s war in Ukraine, because the formation of units is expensive and takes time

Institute analysts note that in his speech, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu publicly presented a series of changes to Russian defense policy to significantly increase the size of the Russian army. Shoigu offered Russia to restore the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, to form a new army corps and 17 new maneuver divisions.

He also offered Russia to form a new army corps in Karelia, two new airborne assault divisions, three new motorized rifle divisions in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and also expand the seven existing brigades of the Northern Fleet and the Western, Central, and Eastern Military Districts to seven new motorized rifle divisions while expanding the five existing marine brigades into five marine divisions. Shoigu proposed the formation of five artillery divisions to support military districts.

He put forward the idea of increasing the number of Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million servicemen, including 695,000 contract soldiers (in the spring of 2021, Shoigu stated that 380,000 Russians were contract soldiers), a gradual increase in the conscription age for military service from 18 to 21 years and raising the maximum age of conscripts from 27 to 30 years. However, Shoigu did not specify the timing of these measures.

ISW assures that it is highly unlikely that the Kremlin will form such a large conventional force in the time frame relevant to Russia's war in Ukraine. Formation of units is expensive and takes time. For example, Russia failed to fully man existing brigades and regiments before a full-scale invasion and did not fully build the new division it announced in 2020.

Russia's economy is in recession, and its resources to build capacity have dwindled significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia's net training capacity has likely declined since February 24, in part because the Kremlin used training elements to engage in hostilities in Ukraine, significantly weakening their capabilities.

