News Russian aggression against Ukraine
At night, Kh-59 missile was shot down over Mykolayiv region, - OC "South"

On the night of December 22, the enemy launched a missile strike from the direction of the Black Sea

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".

"At night, the enemy launched a missile strike in our area of responsibility from the direction of the Black Sea. The Su-35 aircraft launched a Kh-59 missile, which was shot down by air defense forces over the Mykolaiv region," the message says.

