At night, Kh-59 missile was shot down over Mykolayiv region, - OC "South"
On the night of December 22, the enemy launched a missile strike from the direction of the Black Sea
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".
"At night, the enemy launched a missile strike in our area of responsibility from the direction of the Black Sea. The Su-35 aircraft launched a Kh-59 missile, which was shot down by air defense forces over the Mykolaiv region," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password