1,314 children were injured as result of Russian aggression, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have killed 450 children in Ukraine, 864 children have been injured

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"More than 1,314 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of December 22, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 450. The number of injured has increased - 864," the message reads.

It is emphasized that the specified numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to the PGO, the largest number of children were affected in the Donetsk region - 428, Kharkiv region - 267, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 80, Zaporizhzhia region - 78, Kherson region - 74, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 34.

In particular, on December 21, a 10-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the town of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

