Zelensky is satisfied with his visit to USA, meeting with Biden was sincere, - CNN

President Volodymyr Zelensky was satisfied with the outcome of his visit to the USA, and the meeting with American leader Joe Biden was sincere.

This is reported by CNN with reference to a source close to the head of state, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to the source, Zelensky had a "sincere and supportive" meeting with Biden. The channel notes that the Ukrainian president is satisfied with the outcome of his visit to Washington.

"His meeting with President Biden was sincere and supportive. The joint session went well, he felt real bipartisan support," Zelensky said.

