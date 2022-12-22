Russians do not allow representatives of Red Cross to visit all Ukrainian prisoners, - Coordination Headquarters

A meeting with the families of Defenders of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was held at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. At it, the issue of access of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the places of detention of captured servicemen was raised.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It became known that the ICRC has already visited some places of detention both in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. Unfortunately, there is still no access to all prisoners of war, and there is no way to ensure the delivery of letters or humanitarian goods to them.

The Coordinating Headquarters also reported that a working office will soon be available on the Headquarters website, where relatives of prisoners of war will be able to see all the information related to the serviceman.

