Biden tried to understand Zelensky’s views on diplomacy and "red lines" in negotiations, - Washington Post

At the December 21 meeting, US President Joe Biden tried to understand President Volodymyr Zelensky’s views on diplomacy and red lines in negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Thus, a representative of the White House told the newspaper that the Biden administration sought to discuss Zelensky's views on diplomacy.

"Where is he and what does he need so that Kyiv is in the strongest possible position so that we can speed up the appearance of the negotiating table," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the US will not tell Ukraine what diplomacy should look like, when it should start or what its red lines should be - Ukraine should make the decision.

At the meeting, Biden asked about Zelensky's current thoughts on what a potential settlement should look like.

"Now this is a kind of academic discussion because there are no signs that Russia is interested in the conversation," the official stressed.

