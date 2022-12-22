ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
There is significant power deficit in power system. Most difficult situation in Kyiv, the central regions and in front-line regions in east and south of country, - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of December 22, there is a significant power deficit in the power system. All types of generation work. Another one of the nuclear power plant units has been connected to the network, and capacity is being added. However, certain limitations remain in the energy transmission system, which were caused by damage to main networks by systematic missile and drone attacks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to NPC "Ukrenergo".

"Consumption limits have been set for all regions, exceeding which leads to the application of emergency restrictions. The most difficult situation remains in the central region and Kyiv, as well as in the frontline regions in the east and south of the country," the company said.

Repair work continues around the clock, but the resulting damage to generation facilities and main networks is complex and large-scale, and their restoration requires a significant amount of time.

