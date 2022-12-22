ENG
Peskov on meeting between Biden and Zelensky: There were no real calls for peace

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov commented on the meeting between Presidents Zelensky and Biden.

"We note with regret that no words have been heard from Biden and Zelensky about a potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," said the press secretary of the Russian dictator.

Also, according to Peskov, there were no real calls for peace.

"There were no reservations about the barbaric shelling of residential buildings in Donbas," he added.

