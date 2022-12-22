Ukraine will maintain energy system despite new waves of Russian missile attacks, - Halushchenko

Ukraine’s energy system will withstand new waves of Russian missile attacks, and this will be one of our steps towards victory.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He emphasized that it is absolutely obvious that the enemy will not stop and will continue to launch missile strikes, as this is a common terror against the civilian population and a "normal practice" for Russia.

"Regarding the strength of the power system. We must understand that we live under the daily shelling of the power system. For us, massive shelling is from 70 to 100 (launched. - Ed.) rockets at the same time. But shelling also happens every day, they are of different mass, but they are. And we have been holding the power system for the third month already during these daily shellings. Therefore, I am sure that we will hold the power system and they will not succeed in anything. And this will be one of the steps that will bring our victory closer," Halushchenko noted.

Read more: There is significant power deficit in power system. Most difficult situation in Kyiv, the central regions and in front-line regions in east and south of country, - Ukrenergo

It will be recalled that last week Russian strikes for the first time caused the declaration of a state of emergency in the energy sector.