US has three different models for ending war in Ukraine through negotiations, - WP

In the USA, they see three models of what could be the end of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through negotiations.

"There are three different models of what a negotiated end to the war could be, each of which has supporters in the (Biden administration. - Ed.)," the publication notes.

According to WP, the first part of the plan, which Zelensky proposed last month, calls for Russia to withdraw from all the territory of Ukraine it currently occupies, including Crimea and Donbas.

The other foresees the withdrawal of the Russian occupying forces to the 2014 line.

The third is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Donbas, but not from Crimea.

"Zelensky made it clear that he would not support the last two options, noting that peace can only come when the Russian invaders retreat from all the occupied territories," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, according to WP, during the meeting, Biden wanted to hear from Zelensky "current thoughts on how it should be." The publication's source said that "at the moment this is something of an academic discussion", as there is no evidence that Russia is interested in the conversation.

