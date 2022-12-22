Russians bring Ukrainian prisoners for exchange, and then return them to colonies and tell them that Ukraine allegedly refuses to exchange them, - Lubinets

The Russian invaders bring captured Ukrainian defenders allegedly for exchange, and then return them to the colonies and say that Ukraine refuses to exchange them.

This was reported by ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrainian prisoners are sometimes deliberately taken out allegedly for exchange, and then returned to the colony and told that Ukraine refuses to exchange them. We consider it a form of torture. We emphasize that Ukraine has not refused a single person offered by the Russian side for exchange," the message reads.

It is noted that Ukraine constantly raises the issue of the treatment of our prisoners at the international level.

"Thanks to this pressure, the conditions of detention have recently improved. This is also evidenced by those who returned from captivity," Lubinets added.

