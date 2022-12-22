Ukrenergo and DTEK in Kyiv region have been instructed to speed up entry into electricity supply schedules, - RMA

The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations instructed "Ukrenergo" and "DTEK" to come up with electricity supply schedules that are understandable for the residents of Kyiv region as soon as possible.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksiy Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"He held a meeting of the commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations. The main issue is the elimination of the critical situation that has developed in the region as a result of the Russian shelling of energy supply facilities.

The commission instructed "Ukrenergo" and "DTEK" to come up with electricity supply schedules that are understandable for the residents of the Kyiv region as soon as possible and to ensure the proper volume of power and its uniform distribution.

"Ukrenergo" and "DTEK" should clearly and clearly inform people about the progress of restoration works of the damaged energy infrastructure and the implementation of electricity supply schedules. It is also important that light is provided fairly to all residents of the Kyiv region. This is emphasized separately," the head of the regional administration emphasized.

According to Kuleba, currently, the situation in communities where there was no light for more than 48 hours is gradually improving. These are Buchanskyi and Vyshhorodskyi, part of Obukhiv and Fastiv districts.

"The electricity supply is already being restored there and additional measures are being taken to meet the schedule. District military administrations and local self-government bodies have been separately instructed to ensure the full operation of heat and water supply systems, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure," added the head of the RMA.