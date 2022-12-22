Occupiers continue to shell Kupiansk and Vovchansk, 5 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS
On December 22, the Russian military shelled the cities of Kupiansk and Vovchansk. Peaceful people suffered.
This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.
"In Vovchansk, 5 people were injured as a result of shelling. 4 of them (3 men and 1 woman) are employees of the Central District Hospital. They were diagnosed with: explosive and shrapnel injuries. A 62-year-old passer-by was also injured. All the victims are provided with all the necessary assistance ", the message says
A residential building was damaged in Kupiansk as a result of a rocket attack. Previously, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified.
In addition, today in the village of Protopopivka, Izium district, a 25-year-old man blew himself up in the forest using an unknown explosive device. He was hospitalized with injuries.
