Head of IAEA, Grossi, convinced Moscow to create security zone at ZNPP

The head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, met in Moscow with the general director of Rosatom, Oleksiy Likhachev. They discussed the creation of a "security zone" in Russian-occupied Energodar, which would include the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Grossi announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

Grossi emphasized after the meeting with Likhachev that "the key point is the focus of the zone exclusively on preventing a nuclear accident."

The head of the IAEA assured that he will continue to make efforts to achieve this goal "with a sense of extreme urgency".

Read more: Reconnaissance battalion from occupied Crimea refused to fight against Ukraine, - mass media. DOCUMENT

The details of the negotiations - what this zone should be, whether all the troops of the Russian Federation will withdraw from there, or only those with heavy weapons - and other details have not been disclosed.