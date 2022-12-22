More than 100 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide from generators in first week of December

In November, 370 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators were recorded in Ukraine, 100 cases in the first week of December alone.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Evhen Yenin announced this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the communication department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"In just one month - in November - about 370 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded. Literally in the first week of December, there were already about 100 such cases. The largest number of cases were recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he said.

Yenin emphasized that improper use of generators threatens not only carbon monoxide poisoning. Explosions and fires are also possible.

"The other day in Kyiv, on the 13th floor of one apartment, there was an explosion of two uninterruptible power supply units that were being charged from the power grid. After that, a fire broke out, which was extinguished in just an hour. Fortunately, no one was injured. Another incident happened in Volyn, in the city of Novovolynsk. where a tourist gas cylinder exploded in the apartment, causing the apartment to catch fire. As a result of the explosion, two people were injured," Yenin gave several examples.

He urged to be very cautious in the operation of generators.