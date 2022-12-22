NYT journalists identified Pskov paratroopers who killed Ukrainians in Bucha. PHOTOS

Journalists identified dozens of Russian soldiers of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment from Pskov who killed civilians in Bucha.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists analyzed phone records, documents, interviews and thousands of hours of video footage showing how a Russian airborne unit killed dozens of people on Yablunska Street in Bucha in March.

Russians took mobile phones from civilians and immediately called Russia.

Occupiers who called home from Bucha

Atrocities in Buch were committed by paratroopers of the 234th regiment. This can be seen, in particular, from the symbols that the occupiers tried to hide on military equipment, documentation and personal records of Russians left in Bucha.

Identification signs of the Russian military

On one of the paper records, the number of the military unit of the Pskov paratroopers is indicated - military unit 74268. The occupiers also left behind the regiment's sleeve insignia.

Journalists identified 22 occupiers from the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment and the bodies of 36 victims that the Russians left lying on the street in Buch. They published a map of the discovered bodies.

Map of bodies of Ukrainians found on Yablunska Street in Bucha

List of Ukrainians killed by Russians in Bucha

Before the invasion, the Russian colonel from this regiment, Artem Horodilov, was in Belarus among the Russian military.

Horodilov in Belarus in February before the invasion of Ukraine

A soldier similar to Horodilov was also recorded in Buch. He and two bodyguards walked the streets of the city next to the bodies of Ukrainian civilians.

It should be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Horodilov and other Russian soldiers with Orders of Courage.

The 234th regiment is part of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation, which the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine suspects of atrocities in Bucha.