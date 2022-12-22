Appeals of Ukraine and Moldova regarding Saakashvili are "irrelevant", - leader of ruling party of Georgia Kobakhidze

The leader of "Georgian Dream" Iraklii Kobakhidze said that for official Tbilisi, the appeals of the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova to release Mikheil Saakashvili for treatment abroad are "irrelevant".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Novosti-Gruzia".

"Zelensky's government took a direct part in the special operation to send Saakashvili to Georgia in a container with sour cream... his statement cannot be of particular importance. And Sandu, if I'm not mistaken, is the 6th (5th - ed.) president of Moldova. Sandu should take care of his presidential prisoner, who is still in prison," Kobakhidze said.

He made an inaccuracy: in fact, the former President of Moldova Ihor Dodon was not in prison. He was initially under house arrest, then he was transferred to judicial control.

Kobakhidze also stated that Saakashvili and his defense used the last court session for a "simulation" and that all materials about the ex-president's serious health condition were ordered.

"State bodies are responsible for Saakashvili as a prisoner and he is under guardianship," Kobakhidze added.

It will be recalled that on November 20, Saakashvili's lawyer stated that his client was poisoned after his arrest. The Georgia Penitentiary Service says it has seen no evidence of poisoning. After that, the lawyer provided the opinion of an American doctor who analyzed samples of Saakashvili's hair and nails. The conclusion confirms that the ex-president has heavy metal poisoning and addiction to medical drugs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment abroad.