G7 announced its readiness to allocate $32 billion to Ukraine in 2023

To underline unwavering support for Ukraine, the G7 announced the allocation of $32 billion in financial aid in 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the joint statement of the G7 finance ministers.

"To emphasize our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine together with the international community, today we confirm our joint approach to coordinated budgetary and economic support in the coming year in accordance with the needs of the Government of Ukraine," the document states.

32 billion dollars of budgetary and economic support will include:

18 billion euros from the European Union, supplemented by a grant component from member states to cover interest costs;

the US aid package that was proposed by the Joe Biden administration and could be approved by Congress as early as this week;

500 million dollars as part of further lending by the World Bank from the guarantee of Britain;

115 million Canadian dollars in the form of tariff revenues from imports from Russia and Belarus;

It is noted that Japan is also preparing additional budget support for Ukraine for the next year.

"These significant commitments, based on a clear definition of Ukraine's needs, give Ukraine confidence and allow the government to continue providing essential services, carry out critical repairs and stabilize the economy. We stand ready to do more, if necessary, in terms of budgetary and economic support for addition to our military, humanitarian aid, development cooperation and early recovery support," the joint statement added.