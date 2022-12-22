Poland and Baltic countries are on "list of targets" of Russian Federation, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Poland and the Baltic states are also on Russia’s list of targets. And if we do not stop the Russian Federation, there is a guarantee that the wars will continue.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pavlo Jablonsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The Russian list of targets also includes Poland and the Baltic states. These ambitions, the voracious appetite of the Russian tyrant (Putin. - Ed.), who wants to territorially control the widest part of the globe, from our point of view look irrational," Yablonsky said.

He emphasized that Russia could effectively use the economy and diplomacy as levers of influence, rather than war.

"Every reasonable person should care about peace in Europe. We cannot always turn a blind eye to all this, if we allow Russia to win, it will provoke its further attacks," Yablonsky said.