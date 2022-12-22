Defense Forces of Ukraine hit control post, 2 ammunition depots and 3 areas where enemy’s manpower was concentrated during day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 22, 2022.

"The three hundred and second day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 5 missile and 5 air strikes, as well as about 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including a night attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region. During the day, the enemy shelled Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where there are victims among the civilian population.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus his efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmutsky and Avdiivskyi directions and does not stop trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of Shevchenka, Strelecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Stroivka, and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region were hit by tank, mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Novomlynsk, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselyvsky and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region were affected by the fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were affected by the storm.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy shelled the areas of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchny, Vuhledar, and Mykilsky of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues mortar and artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnipro River. More than 25 settlements were damaged. Among them - Novopil of Donetsk region; Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Dorozhnianka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Novodmytrivka, Kachkarivka, Kherson, Inzhenerne and Lviv in the Kherson region. At night, the enemy also launched a rocket attack on the town of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

On December 20 of this year, the Defense Forces struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the Mykolaivka area of the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region. As a result, up to 140 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were injured and 8 Kamaz trucks with ammunition were destroyed.

According to detailed information, the occupiers lost up to 150 people killed and about 50 wounded as a result of the attack on the enemy's field airfield in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region on December 20. Up to 20 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 2 ammunition depots and 3 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower during the day," the message reads.