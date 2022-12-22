Latest shelling of Kyiv led to serious destruction, situation in capital is most difficult, — Ministry of Energy

The latest terrorist attack on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region resulted in significant damage and the situation in the capital is the most difficult

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On Monday, the damage caused by shelling was very significant for Kyiv. Therefore, the situation in Kyiv is the most difficult," the minister said in an interview with Forbes.

According to him, energy workers work day and night, and gradually the situation in the capital is improving. Halushchenko emphasized that Ukraine is going through something that no other country has gone through.

"The attack on the Ukrainian energy system is an operation planned by Russia, the planning of which was spent exactly at least a month. They analyze each attack, determine how to increase the damage, and deliver new blows. However, our energy engineers do the impossible. They find technical solutions bordering on fiction." - emphasized the Minister of Energy.