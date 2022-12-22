Zelensky’s visit to Washington underlined that it is a matter of saving lives - Baerbock

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to United States and his speech in Congress showed great importance of Ukrainian struggle and urgency to help them.

This assessment of the Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington was given by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Ukrinform.

"The visit of the Ukrainian President to Washington was not only an important sign, he emphasized that it is not only about saving lives, but also about defending the UN Charter," the Minister said in a comment to journalists in Berlin.

According to Baerbock, the President of Ukraine delivered an excellent speech in Congress, which once again clearly emphasized the need to stand with all our might on the side of the victim, on the side of international order in this war of aggression. The overwhelming majority of the international community, not only NATO, G7 and the EU, took this side, the Minister added.

The German Foreign Minister said that she was heartbroken by the images from Ukraine, which Putin is deliberately and relentlessly bombarding with missiles and drones, turning everything needed by people into ruins and ashes, especially in winter. No one would want to be in this situation, especially during the New Year holidays, "but Putin has left Ukrainians no other choice," Baerbock said.

According to her, Europeans are helping Ukraine now because they want their grandchildren to live in peace. Ukraine's partners are doing this through financial, humanitarian, military support and diplomacy. "And we will continue to do it," Baerbock promised.