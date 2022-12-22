Putin on reasons for attack on Ukraine: After USSR collapse, we were defeated, in this sense we suffered a fiasco

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that United States has long been involved in conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as it is trying to "divide and rule", playing on idea of Ukrainian nationalism. He said that West managed to "split" peoples of USSR and called it a defeat.

Putin said this at a meeting with the journalist pool, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UT.

When asked about the possibility of greater U.S. involvement in the conflict in Ukraine after the transfer of Patriot missile systems, Putin said that it is necessary to look at the problem "wider and deeper." In his opinion, Russia defends the "unity of the Russian world", and the West acts on the principle of "divide and rule".

"Our opponents have always been engaged in this - they tried to divide us and then control separate parts. What is new here? The idea of Ukrainian separatism was born long ago - within the boundaries of one country," the Russian President explained.

According to Putin, if an ethnic group wanted to secede, it can be understood, "but you can't go against the part of the people who feel part of Russian culture - and the war was launched against them in 2014".

"We endured, endured and hoped for peace agreements, now it turns out that we were simply being led by the nose," Putin lamented.

According to the logic of the Russian President, all events led Russia to the invasion, it allegedly had no other choice.

"But our goal is primarily to protect people who feel part of our people, part of our culture. Our common roots: culture, spiritual community - will be stronger than what pulls us apart - and there have always been such trends... In fact, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, people of extremely nationalistic views came to power, and this disunity was increasing. We were split. In this sense, we failed. Maybe they pushed us to this limit. But we had nowhere to retreat," Putin told his theory.

The Russian president also mentioned the phrase "If you want to lose Ukraine, annex Halychyna". In his opinion, this is exactly what happened.

Putin also said that "no one wants to unite the Russian people... except us, and we will do it and we will accomplish it".

