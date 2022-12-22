US Senate adopts amendment allowing to seize assets of Russian oligarchs for their transfer to Ukraine

US Senate on Thursday passed an amendment to government funding bill that allows seizing assets of Russian oligarchs to be transferred to Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The amendment of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was supported by the majority of senators at today's meeting.

"This amendment will allow the Department of Justice, through the Secretary of State, to transfer the proceeds from oligarch's seized assets or other sanctioned organizations to the people of Ukraine," Graham said.

According to him, the adoption of this amendment will be "a blessing from God for the long-suffering people of Ukraine, a relief for American taxpayers and a bad day for Russian oligarchs".

