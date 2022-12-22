Now "special operation" main task is to capture entire Donetsk region - Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Gerasimov

Front line in Ukraine stretches for more than 800 km, and Russian troops are focused on taking control of entire territory of Donetsk region.

This was stated by Russian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valeriy Gerasimov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Russian Interfax.

"Now the combat line has stretched for 815 km," Gerasimov said at a briefing before military attaches of foreign states on Thursday.

"Taking into account measures on increasing combat capabilities of military groups, the situation on the front line has been stabilized, the main efforts of Russian troops are focused on taking control of the "DNR" territory," he said.

According to him, attacks continue on critical transport and energy infrastructure deep in the territory of Ukraine, places of storage and depot of fuel and oil materials, missiles and ammunition, weapons and military equipment, as well as operational reserves in temporary deployment points.

