Biden ready to meet with Putin if Russia shows serious willingness to negotiate - White House

US President Joe Biden is ready to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin if latter is ready for negotiations.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with a reference to RBK-Ukraine.

"Biden will be ready to meet with Putin if Russia shows serious readiness for negotiations," Kirby said.

Earlier, Biden said that the Russian president can end the war in Ukraine on the same day as he makes such a decision. But he is unable to win this war. The US President also noted that Putin does not intend to stop the unjust war against Ukraine.

