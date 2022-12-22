US Senate voted for 2023 budget, which provides $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine

U.S. Senate voted for U.S. government budget in amount of $1.7 trillion. It provides $44.9 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by CNN.

The total funding exceeds the approximately $1.5 trillion allocated in the previous year. Senate and House leaders plan to send the bill to US President Joe Biden for his signature by the end of the week.

It is reported that Democrats and Republicans argued among themselves how much money should be allocated for military and non-military programs.

However, as it became known, next year the United States will adopt a record defense budget, it will amount to $ 858 billion, which exceeds last year's amount of $ 740 billion.

Then the document must be approved by the US House of Representatives. The document may be finally adopted by the end of the week.