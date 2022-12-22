Zelensky’s team plans to present its peace plan in February 2023 - WSJ

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula will become a basis for a peace plan that his team will present in February next year.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to The Wall Street Journal.

The publication notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's talk of a peace formula during his visit to Washington came after Kyiv recently discussed a 10-point peace plan.

"Amid all the war and weapons talk, President Zelensky cherished hope for negotiations," the WSJ writes.

According to European and Ukrainian diplomats, Zelensky's team is now fleshing out the plan and aims to present its ideas on or around the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24.

However, according to the newspaper, representatives of the United States, Ukraine and NATO said that Ukraine's negotiating position in any talks, where it is likely to demand significant concessions from Moscow, will depend on its position on the battlefield.

"Therefore, Kyiv wants to prepare for potential peace talks by achieving military victories", - WSJ specifies.

