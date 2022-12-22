There will be no evacuation from large cities in case of blackout. Someone will come to "Point of Invincibility". Someone will go abroad, - Shmyhal

In case of blackout, authorities do not plan to evacuate residents of large cities to rural areas.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in interview with Interfax-Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Prime Minister was asked whether there is a plan for the centralized relocation of people to rural areas, similar to the way they are now being taken out of the frontline settlements.

"No, there is not. It is possible to take them centrally, for example, from Kherson to another region where there are conditions for accommodation. In the case of blackout, it is a completely different story. If it will be all over the country, then where to take it if the whole country is in a humanitarian catastrophe?

We understand what will happen. Some people will move to the nearest rural settlements, some plan to stay in cities and have already made appropriate preparations. Including those 500 thousand generators I mentioned (510.3 thousand generators, mostly of low power, have been brought to Ukraine since the beginning of the year - ed.) Someone will come to the "Point of Unbreakability". Someone will go abroad," - Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, social services have separate instructions in case of blackout, because there is a large category of people who need support and care. Also, power engineers have separate instructions on how to restore the system as quickly as possible, and to restore first of all "survival objects" - water, heat and communication.

"The key task will be to survive. Therefore, we are now doing everything to prevent such a scenario," the Prime Minister stressed.