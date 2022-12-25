Christmas tree in Bucha is strong symbol of hope for victory over darkness, - Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida imonite mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greetings, noting that the Christmas tree in Bucha is a strong symbol of hope for victory over darkness.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by European truth with reference to Delfi.

"Dear friends, I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. This is a holiday of hope, faith and community, which is born in the hearts of each of us, and no fuss or trials can deprive us of this holiday," Simonite said.

The prime minister urges to cherish gratitude for what we have during this festive period.

"We must sincerely believe that even the darkest clouds will not prevent us from seeing the star of hope, if we look carefully at the sky. For me, the essence of Christmas is most revealed in Bucha, Ukraine, where there is a Christmas tree, the lights on which light up the hearts of local residents," Šimonite said, noting that it is a strong symbol of hope for victory over any darkness.

"Let's celebrate Christmas with a sense of love, faith and compassion for those who are having a particularly difficult time. Let's support the people of Ukraine as much as we can. This is the best gift of humanity and hope that together we can dispel even the darkest clouds," the prime minister said.

Šimonite noted that people become stronger by sharing with others and urged not to forget about those who need help on this holiday.

"I wish that in the New Year we let in the light of hope, which will accompany us on the path of determination, community, care for each other. Be healthy, safe and happy," the Lithuanian Prime Minister wished.

