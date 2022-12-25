Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 102 050 people, 3011 tanks, 1991 artillery systems, 6010 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 25 amount to approximately 102,050 people.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 25.12 are approximately as follows
personnel - about 102,050 (+620) people were eliminated,
tanks - 3011 (+5) units
armored combat vehicles - 6010 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 1991 (+3) units,
MLRS - 418 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 212 (+0) units
aircraft - 283 (+0) units,
helicopters - 267 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1706 (+0),
cruise missiles - 653 (+0),
ships / boats - 16 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tanks - 4635 (+8) units,
special equipment - 178 (+0).
In addition, it is noted that the data is being updated.
