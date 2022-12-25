ENG
Putin: War in Ukraine is based on policy of Kremlin’s geopolitical opponents aimed at "stretching historical Russia"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that the war in Ukraine is allegedly based on the policy of the Kremlin’s geopolitical opponents aimed at "stretching historical Russia".

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC.

"Divide and rule. They (opponents - Ed.) have always tried to do this, they are trying to do it now. And our goal is different - to unite the Russian people," Putin said on the air of the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin".

Putin was asked whether Russia is approaching a dangerous line. He said he did not consider it "so dangerous".

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens," the Kremlin head said.

Read more: Putin gets only information he wants to hear about war with Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

