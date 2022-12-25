ENG
Putin about negotiations with Ukraine: "We are ready to negotiate with all participants of this process on acceptable solutions"

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of allegedly not wanting peace talks to end the war. The Russian dictator assures that the Kremlin is ready to stop at "acceptable solutions".

Putin said this during an interview in the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on "Russia-1", informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are ready to negotiate with all participants of this process on acceptable solutions, but it is their business - it is not we who refuse to negotiate, but they (Ukraine - Ed.)," he said.

