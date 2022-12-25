ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10540 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
688 7
EC (242) Ursula von der Leyen (157)

It was year of solidarity with Ukrainians - von der Leyen in her Christmas address

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ляєн

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, congratulating on Christmas, noted the solidarity with Ukrainians that the European Union showed in 2022.

She wrote about this on Sunday in her Christmas greetings in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Celebrating Christmas, let us remember this remarkable year. The year when we overcame difficulties, unprecedented energy crisis and showed solidarity with Ukrainians who defend their country. The year that revealed the soul and strength of Europe. Merry Christmas to everyone," the President of the European Commission wrote.

Read more: European Commission clarified von der Leyen’s statement about Ukraine’s losses in war: It was about both dead and wounded

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 