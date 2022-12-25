ENG
war (20165) Donbas (4705) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2122)

In fact, enemy is losing battalion in eastern Ukraine in day, - Cherevaty

In the east of Ukraine, the enemy has concentrated the largest number of armed formations, personnel, equipment, and artillery. He uses barrel artillery, rocket salvo systems, tries to hit Ukrainian positions with tank fire, and uses aviation.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to ArmyInform.

"The Russian occupiers are trying to advance in three main directions: Bakhmutskyi, Avdiivskyi, and now they will try to carry out counteroffensive actions on Lymanskyi. Ukrainian servicemen, under a constant barrage of fire, showing mass heroism, coordination, courage, and mutual support, do not allow the enemy to break through our defenses and cause him systemic losses
Over 50 occupiers were killed and about 80 wounded in the Bakhmut area alone that day. Similarly, in other directions, the enemy is not allowed to break through and is systematically destroyed. This morning, according to the General Staff, 620 occupiers were destroyed. In fact, the enemy is losing a battalion in a day," Cherevaty noted.

