Accident with Russian MiG-31K aircraft occurred at "Machulyshchi" airfield in Belarus, - Belarusian Hajun

On December 25, the engine of one of the MiG-31Ks of the Russian Air Force caught fire at the "Machulyshchi" airfield in Belarus.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group, Censor.NET informs.

"Monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun" has information that today, December 25, at the airfield in Machulyshchy, an engine of one of the MiG-31K AF of the Russian Federation caught fire.

It is disabled and will not be able to fly anytime soon. What is this, if not a miracle on Christmas Day?", the message reads.

