News War in Ukraine
Russian occupiers carried out chaotic shelling of city of Beryslav, - General Staff

During December 25, the Russian occupiers fired several mortar attacks on de-occupied Beryslav, Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this.

The message states: "The Russian occupiers, for the purpose of intimidation, continue chaotic shelling of the civilian population in the liberated towns and villages along the right bank of the Dnipro River.
The city of Beryslav, Kherson region, is subjected to systematic mortar shelling. Also, in the Kherson direction, the civil infrastructure of the settlements of Kherson, Respublikanets, Tiahynka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, and Veletenske was damaged by shelling. There are victims among civilians."

