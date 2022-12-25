China will deepen strategic cooperation with Russia, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China intends to deepen cooperation with Russia next year, and also assured of the country’s "impartial" position on the war in Ukraine.

Wang Yi said this at a video conference in Beijing, AP reports, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The minister said that China will "deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia.

Watch more: In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are demolishing historical buildings, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

"Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, we consistently adhere to the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, not favoring one side or another, not adding fuel to the fire, and even more so not seeking self-interest from the situation," Wang said.

He also blamed America for the deterioration of relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China "resolutely rejected the wrong policy of the United States towards China".