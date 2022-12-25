1 899 9
On Christmas, Russians shelled two communities in Sumy region: there is damage
On Christmas Day, the Russian military once again shelled the border territories of the Sumy region. Two communities were hit by the invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the statement of the head of Sumy RMA Dmytro Zhivytsky on Telegram.
"Sumy region. Situation on the border as of 9:30 p.m. December 25, 2022
Znob-Novgorod community: one enemy mine exploded on the border.
Clarification: 6 private homes of local residents and the power grid were damaged after nighttime mortar shelling in the Seredino-Budsk community.
We believe in our defenders!" he said.
