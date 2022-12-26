Ministry of Reintegration proposed to Cabinet of Ministers to allow sending passports by mail

Currently, only foreign passports can be sent by mail abroad, and domestic passports cannot.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has proposed to allow documents certifying identity to be sent by mail, the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration reports, Censor.NET reports.

"How to transfer renewed documents certifying their identity and citizenship of Ukraine to Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory of third countries? One of the ways to solve the problem is to send the relevant documents by post. However, the rules for providing its services in Ukraine do not allow this. We do not send personal documents by mail. Foreign passports are an exception," the message reads.

Read more: 44% of grain exported from Ukraine was received by Europe, 16% by Turkey, 14% by African countries, - Erdogan

The Ministry of Reintegration proposed to amend the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 5, 2009 No. 270 "On approval of the Rules for the provision of postal services", adding to the list of documents that can be sent by mail.

"This will allow postal services to send documents proving the identity and citizenship of Ukraine. And, in particular, certificates of return to Ukraine. This is very important for our compatriots who ended up in third countries with the TOT," the ministry explained.