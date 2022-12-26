44% of grain exported from Ukraine was received by Europe, 16% by Turkey, 14% by African countries, - Erdogan

У межах "зернової угоди" про вивезення із морських портів України українського продовольства Туреччина отримала 16%.

President of Turkey Recep Erdogan said this at a meeting with young people on December 25, Censor.NET reports with reference to Gordon.

According to him, Europe received 44% of grain exported from Ukraine, and African countries received 14%.

Where another 26% of Ukrainian food went is not specified.

"Unfortunately, the West engaged only in provocations and failed to make efforts to become a mediator in the Ukrainian-Russian war. Turkey, on the other hand, assumed the role of a mediator in 2022, and managed to put the Black Sea grain corridor into operation," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the agency.

The President of Turkey also claims that his country "intends to produce flour from Russian grain to be sent in coordination with Russia and the UN to African countries in need."