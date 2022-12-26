Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 12 settlements in the Donetsk region and 4 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 26 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 1 air and 5 missile strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, and Chervonpopivka in the Luhansk region and Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation remains without significant changes, the enemy maintains a military presence along the state border, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Vyntorivka, Manukhivka, Ryzhivka, and Vorozhba settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Zemlianka, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Novomlynsk, and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy’s attacks near 15 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 25 settlements. Among them - are Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, Dibrova, and Chervonopivka in the Luhansk region; Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are Spirne, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ozarianivka, New York, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were shelled in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Huliaypole, Chervone, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The civil infrastructure of the settlements of Respublikanets, Tyahinka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, and Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were damaged.

See more: Yesterday, Marines destroyed 31 occupants and enemy tank. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, in the military hospital equipped by the occupiers, about 50 seriously wounded enemy servicemen have recently been delivered. In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, due to the lack of donor blood, all employees of medical institutions were obliged to donate blood according to the established schedule.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past 24 hours struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the occupiers. And our rocket launchers and gunners hit 9 control points, 2 manpower concentration areas, and 2 other important enemy objects.