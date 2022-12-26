Over past day, occupiers fired at civilian infrastructure in area of 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of 16 settlements over the past day.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the report of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Novoandriivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Stepove, Huliaypole, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, Kamianske. 5 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel," the RMA reported.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy concentrates its main efforts on holding the occupied borders.

It is also added that no evacuation of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territory was carried out during the past day.

