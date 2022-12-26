Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 102,600 people, 3,016 tanks, 1,996 artillery systems, 6,017 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 26 are approximately 102,600 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.12 are approximately:

personnel - about 102,600 (+550) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3016 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6017 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 1,996 (+5) units,

MLRS - 418 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

helicopters - 267 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 1707 (+1),

cruise missiles - 653 (+0),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4647 (+12) units,

special equipment - 178 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Bakhmutsk directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.