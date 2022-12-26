ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10587 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 359 7
Russian Army (6171) Armed Forces HQ (2559) liquidation (1126) Russia (9707) elimination (2569)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 102,600 people, 3,016 tanks, 1,996 artillery systems, 6,017 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 26 are approximately 102,600 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.12 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 102,600 (+550) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3016 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6017 (+7) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,996 (+5) units,
  • MLRS - 418 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 283 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 267 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 1707 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 653 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4647 (+12) units,
  • special equipment - 178 (+0).

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 102,600 people, 3,016 tanks, 1,996 artillery systems, 6,017 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Bakhmutsk directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 