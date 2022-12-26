Russia will have enough missiles for 2-3 more massive attacks, arsenal is rapidly shrinking, - Budanov

Russia is witnessing a rapid reduction in its missile arsenal.

In an interview with LIGA.net, the head of the Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated this, Censor.NET reports.

"The remaining number of rockets - if we take their calculations purely mathematically - will be enough with their intensity in a salvo of 70-75 rockets on average for two or three times. And in principle, they will run out altogether.

If you look at the intensity of Russia's missile attacks, they carried out these terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure objects at first once a week. Then - once every 10 days. Then once every two weeks. Now it's even longer," he explained.

According to Budanov, this period is due to only one problem: the rapid reduction of the Russian missile arsenal.

"Their industry is not able to cover the amount that they spend. Despite all their efforts, it is unrealistic," added the head of the Defence Intelligence.

Read more: Russia is at impasse, fundamental changes in its favor are not expected, - Budanov